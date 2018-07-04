/Q by Aston Martin Presents Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante

It has not been that long since the Aston Martin DB11 was introduced, and it’s been even shorter with the Volante version. But already both versions are getting plenty of special editions and treatments, with one of the latest being the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante created by Aston’s Q department.

This car follows last year’s Henley Royal Regatta Coupe but features different specs. The Volante is finished in White Stone, a unique paint work complemented inside with Red Oxide Caithness leather, carbon fiber trim pieces, stainless steel crossed oar motifs and hand-painted pale blue accents inspired by the rowing club markings found on the blades of rowers’ oars. Now that’s exclusivity.

But that is not the extend of unique features on this £199,995 one-off collectible. The Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante also boasts a special black convertible hood, forged gloss black diamond turned wheels, dark anodised brake calipers, smoked tail lights, exterior carbon fibre detailing, plus dark exhaust finishers and bonnet meshes. All these little details add up to make this DB11 a very unique car, even if may not seem so to an uninterested eye.

This car will be present at the 2018 Henley Royal Regatta which will take place from Wednesday 4 July to Sunday 8 July, and frankly we reckon it is going to steal the show from the sporting event.

