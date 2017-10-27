You may recall a few months ago Aston Martin announced a partnership with American football icon Tom Brady. In this collaboration Brady would lend his name to a special version of the Vanquish, and Aston would give him a big pile of money. What you get out of this is the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition.

Actually, you may not even be able to get one even if you can afford it. They are making only 12 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady to maintain exclusivity. But the way these things work, they will probably make one extra for you, provided the check you write them is sufficiently plump. We could also see the Tom Brady treatment given to other Aston models.

But why would you want an Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Edition? Apart from the fact that you might be a fan of Mr Brady – we would rather have Vanquish Gisele Edition – the car comes with some special interior and exterior appointments you might find fascinating. The exterior is finished in Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented by an interior of Dark Knight leather. There is also lots of carbon elements, California Poppy leather paddle shift tips, and a couple of TB12 badges.

om Brady said: “It was an easy decision to go with the Vanquish S for the special edition – it is an incredible car to drive and is truly a work of art. Going through the process of curating a unique Aston Martin has been fascinating. We started with a blank canvas and finished with this beautiful car. It’s been great to see it all come to fruition and I’m proud to share a name with it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

