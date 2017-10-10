/Mercedes-Benz to Launch 10 Electric Models by 2022

Mercedes-Benz announced today they are “on the road to the future” with a three-prong assault on emission and fuel consumption. The strategy road has three lanes in which they boost their development of electric cars, step up their hybrid game, and try to further enhance internal combustion engines to use less fuel and emit less CO2. The plan calls for the release of ten electrified models by 2022.

They seem to be well underway to achieve that goal. Already Mercedes-Benz has a range of cars ready to hit the road boasting some form of electrification. You have the C 350 e (saloon, estate and long-wheelbase version for the Chinese market), GLE 500 e 4MATIC, GLC 350 e 4MATIC, GLC Coupé 350 e 4MATIC and E 350 e, plus the new S 560 e, all of which incredibly efficient cars with combined fuel consumption of around 3.3–2.1 l/100 km and combined CO2 emissions: 78–48 g/km.

But Mercedes-Benz commitment to clean motoring goes beyond that and includes fully electric models such as smart vision EQ fortwo and Concept EQA, revealed at this year’s IAA, plus GLC F-CELL which shows Daimler has not yet given up on hydrogen fuel cells. What’s more, Mercedes-Benz Vans is developing fully electrically powered Vito and Sprinter model series vans. As for the old-fashioned internal combustion engines, Mercedes is on the search for new technologies to make their petrol and diesel units more efficient. Some of the new advances include NANOSLIDE cylinder wall coating, starter alternator (EQ Boost), 48-volt on-board electrical system and electrical booster compressor.

“All systems are go. We are investing more than ten billion euros in the development of our EQ vehicle portfolio alone,” says Ola Källenius who has been responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development since the start of the year. “By 2022 we will be bringing more than ten different all-electric vehicles to market. We will also be electrifying the entire Mercedes-Benz portfolio and our customers will thus have the choice of at least one electric alternative in every Mercedes-Benz model series, taking the total to 50 overall.”

