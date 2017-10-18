/Nocturne Black Bugatti Chiron on Sale at Romans

Forget the waiting list and 2019 devilries. If you fancy a Chiron now now now, there is one available for sale at Romans International. This special Nocturne Black Bugatti Chiron has 1,300 miles on the clock and does not boast a fancy two-tone paint job. But it does have some nice and quite pricey options fitted to it.

The price of this second-hand Nocturne Black Bugatti Chiron is available only on request from the dealer. But they can reveal the car features a £53,226 Beluga Black Leather and Carbon Fibre interior, and £15,960 Carbon Fibre Sport seats. The deep black paint job is protected with Full Paint Protection Film (PPF), and the car is under warranty until 2021. So this Chiron is in pretty good condition for a consumer.

But don’t think you can knock something off the price because it has covered some miles. In fact, you are going to have to pay a lot more than you would at the factory simply because the car is ready to be delivered to you and there is no wait. That’s the thing with hyper cars like this. They appreciate with time, regardless of whether they are used or not. And at any rate, 1,300 miles has barley broken in the 1,500 bhp and 1,180 lb ft of torque W16 quad-turbo engine.

Romans’ Nocturne Black Bugatti Chiron Specs:

Extras: 20″/21″ Diamond Cut Classique Alloys, Leather & Carbon Fibre Interior, Carbon Fibre Engine Cover, Carbon Fibre Sport Seats, Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel, Door Sill Plates, Italian Red Brake Calipers, Silver Stitching, Fire Extinguisher, Beluga Black Carpets, Full Paint Protection Film (PPF), Physical UK Car, 1 Owner From New, Exceptional Example! Features: Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Rear Apron, Carbon Fibre Petrol Caps, Carbon Fibre Headlights, Accuton Audio System, Navigation System, Bluetooth System, Cruise Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Electrically Deployable Rear Wing, “Chiron” Puddle Lights.

Via Romans International

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]