/Bugatti Chiron Sport Revealed, Priced from $3.26 Million

We are kind of used to ridiculous prices for high-end hypercars. But come one, more than $3 million dollars for what is essentially a toy? The world’s gone mad! So if you are also mad enough to spend that kind of money on a car, the new Bugatti Chiron Sport is going to knock your socks off.

This car is exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a sportier version of the regular Chiron, not more powerful but 18 kilograms lighter, and boasting four tailpipes instead of two. And they are asking about a million dollar more for these changes. To be fair, there is more to the Bugatti Chiron Sport, but we can’t help thinking the modifications must have cost Bugatti about 10 grand per car… and yet the premium they are charging is insane.

The main mod that is supposed to set the Bugatti Chiron Sport apart from standard models is the dynamic handling package. It includes new control strategy for the shock absorbers, stiffer suspension, quicker steering, and optimized rear axle with Dynamic Torque Vectoring. Now, what kind of billionaire is going to be bothered about any of that? That is the stuff car geeks get excited about. But hey, the fact that this thing is a new Bugatti is enough for it to sell like hot cakes.

“We have developed the Chiron Sport for customers wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron, with improved lateral dynamics on winding roads,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. “What was important for us was to leave unchanged the unique character of the Chiron, its combination of ultimate performance, longitudinal acceleration and maximum speed with luxury, comfort and everyday usability.”

