/Bugatti Divo Announced for Quail Debut with €5 Million Price Tag!

Bugatti may have been the most prestigious name in the entire auto industry, but looks like they are becoming just like other manufacturers, which is to say they’re becoming money whores. I mean, as if their three-point-whatever million Euro Chiron wasn’t enough, they just announced the Bugatti Divo which is going to start at five.

Now, it would have been okay if this Bugatti Divo was something truly extraordinary creation or had some mind-blowing technology. But reading Bugatti official press release you get the feeling it is nothing but a track-focused Chiron designed to rid the senseless rich of more of their ill-gotten fortunes. The Divo, named after the French racing driver who won the famous Targa Florio for Bugatti in 1920s, is not built to be the best car it can be. It is just a money making scam devised by those sleazy VW people who own Bugatti.

Those who will shell out €5 Million for the Buggati Divo will be happy to know there is only 40 copies of it being made, probably the same feeling those who bought the Chiron Sport had. Then a few months later Bugatti will announce an even more exclusive, even more expensive version, and of course they are going to want that, or they would feel like idiots for buying what was promised to be the ultimate car. In any event, the Divo will be unveiled in August at the “The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering“ in California, USA.

“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” says Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. “With the Divo, we want to thrill people throughout the world,” the Bugatti President continues. “With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way.”

