/70 Bugatti Chiron Hypercars Delivered in 2017

Whenever you turn on the news these days, all you hear is war and chaos and silly tweets by politicians. It makes you think the world is on the verge of collapse, and it very well may be. But that is only a matter of concern for us regulars, you see. The top one percent mind it not one bit, as seen by the spike in the number of hypercars they bought this year. Bugatti alone has delivered 70 Chirons, meeting their production plans as though they are making family sedans!

As the ultimate production super sports car, Bugatti Chiron is a must-have accessory for the billionaires the world over. We are prepare to bet next year’s salary not one of them ever uses the full potential of the 1,500 horsepower machine, but that is not the point of this car. The real purpose of the Chiron is to make you look good as pull up at your favorite restaurant or casino or gala event. Bugatti is in fact on its way to make a killing with the Chiron series, setting themselves the goal of selling 500 units, 300 of which has already been marked. That is about 1.5 billion dollars worth.

As for who’s buying these Chirons and where, 43 percent of orders have come from Europe, 26 percent from North America (USA and Canada) and 23 percent from the Middle East. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the remaining 8 percent.

Wolfgang Dürheimer, President of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.: “It is a tremendous success for the entire Bugatti team that we have already reached the target of 70 vehicles in the first full year of production of the Chiron. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our suppliers for their commitment and delivery compliance.”This outstanding performance is especially important because we aim to keep the waiting times for our customers as short as possible.”

