/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance

The Focus squadron Ford is bringing to this year’s SEMA show includes a variety of takes on teh family hatchback,each following a different route to style and performance. The 2017 Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance you see is one that, we reckon, strikes the right balance between those qualities.
While some may find the way Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance looks a bit overwhelming, the car has a neat and well-designed body kit complete with custom bumpers, wide fenders, and aggressive aero parts. The Triathlete part in the name refers to this car’s numerous talents. It can tackles opponents are a drag strip, pummel them around a road course, and leave them for dead around the twisty backroads on the way home. The super hot hatch feature a major overhaul of the engine where pretty much every single part is a high-performance one. The motor is backed up by uprated suspension, chassis and brakes. But one cannot help thinking how much faster this Focus would have been, had it not been burdened with so much unnecessary garnish inside the cabin. But hey, it’s a show car,and it has to be over the top in every aspect.
Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance Specs:
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 3L EcoBoost I4 engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Ford Performance cat-back exhaust**
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- Levels Performance high performance intercooler
- COBB Tuning carbon fiber cold air intake
- COBB Tuning Accessport handheld tuner
- Turbosmart internal wastegate actuator
- Kompact dual port blow-off valve
Chassis
- Air Lift – Performance series suspension
- DBA USA 4000 series T3 front/rear slotted rotors
Wheels and Tires
- Forgestar CF5 Deep Concave in custom matte black (19” x 9.5”) wheels
- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high performance (265/35ZR19) tires
Exterior
- Chris Cruz Artistry full custom paint in matte black with airbrushed graphics
- Anderson Composites:
- Carbon Fiber hood
- Rear spoiler
- Front splitter
- Rear diffuser
- Rocker panels and fog light surround
- Diode Dynamics lighting with RetroShop custom fitment
- Anchor Room lens tint
Interior
- Brey-Krause custom bolt-in harness bar
- Simpson Racing 5pt harness
- Ford Accessories:*
- Carbon fiber shift knob
- Carbon fiber instrument cluster
- Carbon fiber window switch cover
- Cargo area protector
