/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance

The Focus squadron Ford is bringing to this year’s SEMA show includes a variety of takes on teh family hatchback,each following a different route to style and performance. The 2017 Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance you see is one that, we reckon, strikes the right balance between those qualities.

While some may find the way Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance looks a bit overwhelming, the car has a neat and well-designed body kit complete with custom bumpers, wide fenders, and aggressive aero parts. The Triathlete part in the name refers to this car’s numerous talents. It can tackles opponents are a drag strip, pummel them around a road course, and leave them for dead around the twisty backroads on the way home. The super hot hatch feature a major overhaul of the engine where pretty much every single part is a high-performance one. The motor is backed up by uprated suspension, chassis and brakes. But one cannot help thinking how much faster this Focus would have been, had it not been burdened with so much unnecessary garnish inside the cabin. But hey, it’s a show car,and it has to be over the top in every aspect.

Ford Focus RS TriAthlete by VMP Performance Specs:

Base Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus RS

3L EcoBoost I4 engine

6-speed manual transmission

Powertrain

Ford Performance cat-back exhaust**

Ford Performance short throw shifter**

Levels Performance high performance intercooler

COBB Tuning carbon fiber cold air intake

COBB Tuning Accessport handheld tuner

Turbosmart internal wastegate actuator

Kompact dual port blow-off valve

Chassis

Air Lift – Performance series suspension

DBA USA 4000 series T3 front/rear slotted rotors

Wheels and Tires

Forgestar CF5 Deep Concave in custom matte black (19” x 9.5”) wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 high performance (265/35ZR19) tires

Exterior

Chris Cruz Artistry full custom paint in matte black with airbrushed graphics

Anderson Composites:

Carbon Fiber hood

Rear spoiler

Front splitter

Rear diffuser

Rocker panels and fog light surround

Diode Dynamics lighting with RetroShop custom fitment

Anchor Room lens tint

Interior

Brey-Krause custom bolt-in harness bar

Simpson Racing 5pt harness

Ford Accessories:*

Carbon fiber shift knob

Carbon fiber instrument cluster

Carbon fiber window switch cover

Cargo area protector

