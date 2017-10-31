/SEMA 2017: Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept

Chevy has taken a different approach with their special Suburban SUV for this year’s SEMA show. Instead of relying on the prowess of big time tuners, they enlisted the services of a country music singer. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is all about “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”

That is Bryan’s vision of a perfect SUV. And so Chevy has upgraded and equipped this Suburban to realize that vision. The first thing was to make the big SUV a go-anywhere off-roader. That’s why it gets lifted suspension and modified 22-inch Chevrolet Accessories wheels mounted on 35-inch-tall off-road tires. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is also outfitted with a custom Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics, a roof-mounted light rack and a custom lower fascia.

We’re not entirely sure where the “lovin'” lies in Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban, but hey, it’s a spacious vehicle. Just fold the back seats and you’re good to go. The vehicle is powered by a 5.3L V-8, rated at 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque mated to six-speed auto box.

Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept Specs:

Exterior

Chevrolet Accessories mesh grille (custom finish)

Chevrolet Accessories black tubular assist steps

Chevrolet Accessories Thule®* Canyon roof basket with optional extensions

Chevrolet Accessories roof rack cross rails

Chevrolet Accessories black Chevrolet bowtie emblems

Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics

Unique lower fascia

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” exterior badges

Roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs

Roof-mounted fishing rod holder

Swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount

Interior

Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth headphones by KICKER®^

Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth Bullfrog® music system by KICKER®^

Black and Two-Tone Olive interior color with Anodized Orange and Dark Carbon accents

Fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts

Custom-trimmed steering wheel, door pads, instrument panel and center console with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts

Concept rear-facing third-row seats with custom footwell

Reverse-mounted rear-seat DVD player

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” concept rear floormat

Re-trimmed headliner in Light Platinum Taffeta material

Chassis and suspension

Chevrolet Accessories 22-inch concept wheels with 35-inch-tall tires

Suspension lift

Lower skidplate extension

Tow hooks in Anodized Orange

Performance

Chevrolet Performance 5.3L cold-air intake system

Chevrolet Performance front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade system

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]