/SEMA 2017: Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept

Chevy has taken a different approach with their special Suburban SUV for this year’s SEMA show. Instead of relying on the prowess of big time tuners, they enlisted the services of a country music singer. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is all about “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”
That is Bryan’s vision of a perfect SUV. And so Chevy has upgraded and equipped this Suburban to realize that vision. The first thing was to make the big SUV a go-anywhere off-roader. That’s why it gets lifted suspension and modified 22-inch Chevrolet Accessories wheels mounted on 35-inch-tall off-road tires. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is also outfitted with a custom Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics, a roof-mounted light rack and a custom lower fascia.
We’re not entirely sure where the “lovin'” lies in Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban, but hey, it’s a spacious vehicle. Just fold the back seats and you’re good to go. The vehicle is powered by a 5.3L V-8, rated at 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque mated to six-speed auto box.
Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept Specs:
Exterior
- Chevrolet Accessories mesh grille (custom finish)
- Chevrolet Accessories black tubular assist steps
- Chevrolet Accessories Thule®* Canyon roof basket with optional extensions
- Chevrolet Accessories roof rack cross rails
- Chevrolet Accessories black Chevrolet bowtie emblems
- Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics
- Unique lower fascia
- “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” exterior badges
- Roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs
- Roof-mounted fishing rod holder
- Swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount
Interior
- Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth headphones by KICKER®^
- Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth Bullfrog® music system by KICKER®^
- Black and Two-Tone Olive interior color with Anodized Orange and Dark Carbon accents
- Fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts
- Custom-trimmed steering wheel, door pads, instrument panel and center console with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts
- Concept rear-facing third-row seats with custom footwell
- Reverse-mounted rear-seat DVD player
- “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” concept rear floormat
- Re-trimmed headliner in Light Platinum Taffeta material
Chassis and suspension
- Chevrolet Accessories 22-inch concept wheels with 35-inch-tall tires
- Suspension lift
- Lower skidplate extension
- Tow hooks in Anodized Orange
Performance
- Chevrolet Performance 5.3L cold-air intake system
- Chevrolet Performance front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade system
