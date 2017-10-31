/SEMA 2017: Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept
ChevroletOctober 31, 2017

SEMA 2017: Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept

Chevy has taken a different approach with their special Suburban SUV for this year’s SEMA show. Instead of relying on the prowess of big time tuners, they enlisted the services of a country music singer. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is all about “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”

That is Bryan’s vision of a perfect SUV. And so Chevy has upgraded and equipped this Suburban to realize that vision. The first thing was to make the big SUV a go-anywhere off-roader. That’s why it gets lifted suspension and modified 22-inch Chevrolet Accessories wheels mounted on 35-inch-tall off-road tires. Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban is also outfitted with a custom Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics, a roof-mounted light rack and a custom lower fascia.

We’re not entirely sure where the “lovin'” lies in Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban, but hey, it’s a spacious vehicle. Just fold the back seats and you’re good to go. The vehicle is powered by a 5.3L V-8, rated at 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque mated to six-speed auto box.

Luke Bryan Chevrolet Suburban Concept Specs:

Exterior

  • Chevrolet Accessories mesh grille (custom finish)
  • Chevrolet Accessories black tubular assist steps
  • Chevrolet Accessories Thule®* Canyon roof basket with optional extensions
  • Chevrolet Accessories roof rack cross rails
  • Chevrolet Accessories black Chevrolet bowtie emblems
  • Hunter Bronze exterior color with Dark Carbon accents and camo graphics
  • Unique lower fascia
  • “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” exterior badges
  • Roof-mounted light rack by Baja Designs
  • Roof-mounted fishing rod holder
  • Swing-out tailgate with spare tire mount

Interior

  • Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth headphones by KICKER®^
  • Chevrolet Accessories Bluetooth Bullfrog® music system by KICKER®^
  • Black and Two-Tone Olive interior color with Anodized Orange and Dark Carbon accents
  • Fully trimmed seats with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts
  • Custom-trimmed steering wheel, door pads, instrument panel and center console with Argon piping and Platinum camo-pattern perforated inserts
  • Concept rear-facing third-row seats with custom footwell
  • Reverse-mounted rear-seat DVD player
  • “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” concept rear floormat
  • Re-trimmed headliner in Light Platinum Taffeta material

Chassis and suspension

  • Chevrolet Accessories 22-inch concept wheels with 35-inch-tall tires
  • Suspension lift
  • Lower skidplate extension
  • Tow hooks in Anodized Orange

Performance

  • Chevrolet Performance 5.3L cold-air intake system
  • Chevrolet Performance front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade system
