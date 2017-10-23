/SEMA 2017: Vaccar Hyundai Tucson Sport Concept

The next SEMA-bound tricked-out Hyundai we get to drool over is based on the Tuscan SUV. The color-change blue metallic Vaccar Hyundai Tucson Sport Concept is an attempt at making the ultimate urban cruiser that is both fast and menacing.

Stuff like this can’t really be called a success of failure because, for one thing, everyone has their definition for those words. Objectively, Vaccar Hyundai Tucson Sport is indeed what its maker had envisioned. But since replicating this car in the real world would cost an INSANE amount money, it is something utterly useless. Well, maybe not utterly, seeing as it does make for a good show car. You could draw some inspirations from this Tusan if you are looking to tune yours. OK, so not the Boostec turbochargers, or the expensive Concept One wheels, or the unique paint job. But the Vaccar bodykit on this car looks pretty awesome. And some of the interior treatments are within the reach of the average tuning enthusiast.

Vaccar Hyundai Tucson Sport Concept Specs:

ENGINE

Boostec Turbocharger, R50 Blow-off Valve

AEM Air Intake System and Charge Pipe Kit

Mishimoto G-Line Intercooler

VMS Racing Baffled Oil-Catch Tank, Cap and Star Fender Washers

Vaccar Front-mount Piping and Cat-back Exhaust

Magnaflow Performance Mufflers and Stainless Builder Kit

XS Power D Series 3400 Battery

AMSOIL Signature Series Synthetic Oil and Filter

CHASSIS

Concept One Forged Wheels 20×9.5” CF-003SX

Continental ExtremeContact Sport 255/35R20 tires

Vaccar-Power Stop Front and Rear Z23 Evolution Brake Kit

VMS Racing Forged Extended Lugnuts

Vaccar-Gecko G-Street Coilovers

EXTERIOR

BASF R-M Paint Systems, Blue Metallic color change with Silver partial 2-tone

Vaccar Front Lip, Side Skirts, Rear Diffuser and M&S Mesh Front Grille

Diode Dynamics RGB LEDs, wireless WiFi Controller

INTERIOR

Katzkin Ice Grey Leather, Fog Suedezkin, Blue Stitch

AutoMeter AIRDRIVE WiFi Boost, Oil, Wideband A/F Gauges Dash-top Triple Gauge Pod

Vaccar Android-powered 9” Multimedia, WiFi Head Unit

Soundstream 9” Headrest Mount LCDs, DVD-MobileLink, Picasso 12” Powered Subwoofer Enclosure, 6.5? 2-Way Component Sets, Nano 520w Class D 4ch Amplifier

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]