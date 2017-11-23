/A Different Look at the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage

Following the debut of the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8 and its GTE racing version, the company has now launched a thorough online configurator to make the task of tailoring and ordering one doable during your morning dump. The new Vantage doesn’t just look daring, it also gets some pretty lively color options, especially from the Q palette.

The reason for the controversial looks of the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage, apparently, is the company’s brass getting fed up with the chatter about their cars looking the same. It’s as if they said to themselves let’s show these internet tossers what we can do. And so they penned a striking car that isn’t really beautiful in the traditional Aston Martin-y sort of way, but has a lot grit and is quite unforgettable. It is also a design not very susceptible to bad colors. If you play around with the Online Configurator for a bit you realize colors do not have a huge impact on the overall looks of the car.

While we’re on the subject of looks, you may also want to check out the upcoming Aston Martin Vantage Roadster in this excellent redenrign by X-Tomi Design:

2018 Aston Martin Vantage V8 is powered by AMG’s 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 developing 510 horsepower and 685 Nm of torque. Sent to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, the power enables the Vantage to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 195mph. For the first time on an Aston Martin the new Vantage also features an Electronic Rear Differential (E-Diff), and it’s complemented with Dynamic Stability Control and Dynamic Torque Vectoring.

Check out some superb photos of the 2018 Vantage shot by renowned photographer Rankin:

