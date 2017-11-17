/2018 Aston Martin Vantage – What We Know So Far

With only a few days to go until the official unveiling of the new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage, it’s high time we pieced together bits of information we’ve been hearing here and there about the British sports car. This gives us a clue as to what we can expect to see on November 21 when Aston drops the curtain on the new Vantage.

While there is still some speculation about the underpinning of the new sports car, it has been confirmed through promotional material the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will have a Mercedes-AMG V8 with 500 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque.

That means this little hottie is edging ever closer to the realm of supercars, especially as it also has a kerb weight of just over 1,500 kg. So one thing you can be sure of, the performance is going to be stellar. That’s something one can surmise looking at the way it handles in the hands of a professional driver such as Max Verstappen:

Design-wise, the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will be closely related to the DB10 bond car. It is characterized by short overhangs, a hunkered down profile with a short boot and long bonnet. Though the Vantage is considered a direct rival to the Porsche 911 it has never really compromised on its gran tourer qualities just so that it stick it to the German. That will be the case with the new model as well. Yes, it’s sportier and more focused than the outgoing model. But in terms of munching miles effortlessly, the car is still a British GT at heart.

The V8 Vantage will hit the market in 2018 with a price tag of around 95,000 GBP. In a year or so after that we will get a Volante, and some time after than a V12 variant… unless V12s are outlawed by then.

