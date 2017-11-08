/Aston Martin DB11 NC500 Is an Homage to Scotland

In partnership with the Q department, Aston Martin of Edinburgh has come up with a very special version of the DB11 Coupe. Featuring unique and super classy details inside and out, the Aston Martin DB11 NC500 edition is a tribute to Scotland, in particular to its North Coast 500 route which is considered one of the world’s best driving roads.

They call is Scotland’s Route 66, but the fact is North Coast 500 is a lot more fun than the famous American road because it has lots turns and twists and the scenery is also more fascinating. It’s a good job, then, they picked a great GT car for this project. Aston Martin DB11 NC500 is standard in terms of mechanical specs, but with 500 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 3.7 seconds, not to mention a well-balanced chassis and a sweet soundtrack, it is perfect for tackling a route like NC500.

What sets Aston Martin DB11 NC500 apart from regular models is the special exterior and interior appointments. The exterior is finished in Q Seychelles Blue, which is the same color as Prince Charles’ DB6. Inside you get Q Bison Brown leather inspired by North Coast logo, and a dash of Dunbeath Tweed on to the sun visors, door cards, seat inserts and the central powered stowage area. There is also trims made from Dark Ash Open Pore. We bet this car also has an Scottish accent!

There is six Aston Martin DB11 NC500 editions made by Q, each named after an area on the North Coast 500 route – Black Isle, Caithness, Easter Ross, Inverness-Shire, Sutherland, & Wester Ross. Each car also gets its own embroidery, sill plate, Q badges and a two-piece luggage set in the same leather and tweed as the car interior.

Via Leven Car Company

