/Limited Edition Mercedes G-Class Models Mark End of Production

As you may already know from the previous limited edition models, the production of the current generation of Mercedes G-Class is coming to an end. Don’t worry, the G-Wagen is not being killed off. It’s just making room for an all-new model which, in all likelihood, looks exactly like the current model. Anyway, Mercedes have just released a new batch of limited edition models to both mark this occasion and also milk the vehicle’s popularity a little more.

Limited to 463 units – it’s an homage to the G-Wagen’s internal series code – the new Limited Edition Mercedes G-Class models include G 350 d, G500 and a rather unique G350 d Professional edition (103,940.55 EUR). This Professional benefits from some really cool features, namely steel front bumper, protective grilles for the front turn signal lamps, front mud flaps and Professional Offroad package including roof rack. The car comes in China Blue exterior color, and boasts such equipment as heated seats for driver and front passenger, radio with Bluetooth and navigation, heated windscreen, Loading Protection package.

The regular Mercedes G-Class 350 d limited edition (122,918.67 EUR) comes in designo mocha black complemented with Sports package with Exterior Stainless Steel package, 19 inch AMG light-alloy wheels in titanium grey, Chrome package and tinted windows. Inside, while enjoying the saddle brown designo nappa leather upholstery, you can count on such amenities as designo piano lacquer trim, Exclusive package, Loading Protection package, leather-covered grab handle on the roof liner and Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system. The intelligent assistance systems, likewise installed ex-factory, include garage door opener, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist and Parking package.

As for the G500 petrol-powered model (140,164.15 EUR), designo platinum magno with blacked-out exterior accents are among the main highlights along with Chrome package and Sports package. Equipment list, meanwhile, includes heat-insulating dark-tinted glass for rear side windows and rear window, Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system, TV tuner, heated windscreen, Loading Protection package and auxiliary heater including remote control. Installed as standard are garage door opener, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist and Parking package.

