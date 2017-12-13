/2019 Mercedes G-Class Interior Revealed in Official Photos

With the world premiere of the all-new 2019 Mercedes G-Class set for the Detroit Auto Show in January, the German automaker is giving us a Christmas treat. They have released a bunch of photos completely revealing the SUV’s interior design. And it’s a fine blend of old and new, incorporating the current design themes of Mercedes-Benz into the unique shape of the G-Wagen‘s upright dashboard.

To be honest an upgrade to the big G’s cabin was long overdue. They did give it a new steering or a fancy screen now and then, but the overhaul that comes with the 2019 Mercedes G-Class is a real improvement in terms of design and ergonomics. There is more space in the new cabin, more luxury and comfort features, and fewer sharp edges that could seriously hurt you in the event of an accident. The main highlights include a new dashboard, instrument panel and center console in line with other Mercedes products of this era, plus new steering wheel, infotainment screen and seats.

The iconic features, such as the grab handle in front of the passenger or the chrome-highlighted switches for the differential locks have been preserved. The driving position is also pure G-Wagen, giving you a command of the road ahead. We have to say though, some of the enw techy features on the 2019 Mercedes g-Class may not be very suitable for offroad use. For example, touch-sensitive Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel respond to swiping motions in the same way as the surface of a smartphone. then again, teh G is designed mainly for the high streets of fashionable cities and not messy offroad courses.

There are plenty of storage spaces inside the 2019 Mercedes G-Class, and you got ample cargo space as well, as rear seats can be folded down to 60, 40 or 100 percent. AS always, there are a bunch of personalization options under the designo program with a range of exquisite colors for the leather and refined materials for the trim. And while the standard audio system features seven loudspeakers, but you can have that upgraded to Burmester surround sound system with 16 speakers and a 590 watt amplifier.

Stay tuned for more on the new G-Class over the coming days and weeks.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]