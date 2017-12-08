/BBR Mazda MX-5 ND Stage 1 Turbo Upgrade Offers 210 bhp

Lack of big power is one of the characteristics of the Mazda MX-5 sports car. It’s deliberate, so as to make you work the engine and gearbox and find the intrinsic joy there is in that. But some people prefer more get up and go and for them British tuner BBR has a new turbo upgrade package that breathes more life into the MX-5’s tiny little heart.

BBR Mazda MX-5 ND Stage 1 turbocharger upgrade for the 1498cc SKYACTIV-G engine ups the power to 210 bhp which is a staggering 81 bhp more the standard. It also bumps the torque 197 lb.ft of torque (86lb.ft more than stock). The col thing about this upgrade is that the real torque still kicks in at fairly high rpm (above 3,000 rpm, peaking at 4,100 rpm). So you still get to rev the nuts of that motor and wring it out through the snappy gearbox.

The key aspect of BBR Mazda MX-5 ND turbo upgrade is the tuner’s exclusive TSX28-67R twin-scroll turbocharger. It comes with bespoke casing, front-mounted air to air intercooler, a high-flow K&N induction system and BBR’s renowned Starchip / EcuTek RaceRom ECU software package, which includes revised fuel, ignition and boost calibration. The turbo boot in stage 1 treatment is set at 7 psi.

BBR Mazda MX-5 ND Stage 1 turbo package is priced at £4995.00 including installation.

“BBR’s early development work proved Mazda has done a great job with the 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G engine, so power gains beyond remapping without forced induction and considerable effort are likely to be negligible,” explains BBR GTi Ltd Managing Director, Neil McKay.

