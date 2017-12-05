/Electric London Taxi TX eCity – Details and Specs

I know it looks, pretty much, like the old London black cab we all know and love. But the TX eCity is a new generation of the iconic car, unveiled today in production trim and with certification to carry passengers. The new Electric London Taxi was presented at the 65th anniversary of the Great London Smog at Battersea Power Station so that there would be no doubting its message.

Electric London Taxi is really only zero-emission electric for 80 miles, which is still pretty impressive by the standards of current EVs. The real 400-mile range of the cab is made possible by a small back-up petrol generator (range-extender engine) that complements the electric motor. In spite of having to rely on a petrol engine the TX eCity is satisfactorily green for the current state of the capital.

It is also not horrible at all. In fact, the new Electric London Taxi is a fine and comfortable mode of getting about, boasting wide opening rear hinged doors, power sockets for laptops, on-board wifi, contactless card machines and an expansive panoramic roof. What is more, the vehicle has class leading wheelchair accessibility, air conditioning, phone charging and a much more spacious cabin with six seats. In short then, the TX has all it needs to consign the old black cab to history books.

Chris Gubbey, CEO of the LEVC, said:“After extensive testing, LEVC’s new taxi is ready to do the job it was made for: transport people around this great city of London safely, cleanly and stylishly. Better for passengers, more cost effective for drivers, it will play a major role in helping to improve air quality benefiting all Londoners. I am immensely proud of the work we have carried out so far: we have produced a new icon, the world’s most advanced electric taxi.”

