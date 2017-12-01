/FC Barcelona Footballers Get New Audi Cars

Not wanting to jut hand over the competition to the rivals, and also to avoid being hated on by half the population of the world’s football watching crowd, Audi decided to give FC Barcelona footballers brand-new cars as well. A week or so ago they delivered a fleet of the latest models to Real Madrid players. This ought to level the playing field.

It appears, though, FC Barcelona players have less extravagant taste than their Madrid-based rivals. Their chosen Audis are less diverse, and most have gone for the more practical models than the really sporty ones. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Gerard Piqué selected the Audi RS 6 Avant, while five other, including Ousmane Dembélé, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti, chose the little RS 3. And nearly half of the squad was handed the perfectly bland Audi Q7 SUV. Only Sergio Busquets went for, and got, an Audi R8 Coupé V10 with 610 horsepower.

The handover ceremony for the new Audi cars took place at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track where FC Barcelona players got to sample Audi’s latest race cars. This was a lot cooler deal than what Real Madrid players got, which was a virtual lap in a Formula E car. Audi factory driver and winner of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring Nico Müller chauffeured six of the top footballers from the international top-flight club in the Audi R8 LMS. The rest got a ride in the Audi RS 3 LMS with local hero Jordi Gené.

