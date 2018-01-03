/2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Priced from £89,000 in the UK

90 grand is a lot of money for what’s, in its essence, a BMW 5 Series saloon. But then this is no ordinary saloon car. The new 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo is, in the tuner’s own words, the most affordable 200 mph production car in the UK. Now that is some good justification!

We have to point out the £89,000 is for the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo sedan. The Estate version kicks off at £91,000. But as you may have already guessed, it is the fastest wagon out there. Powering both of these German monsters is a 608 horsepower Alpina-tuned BMW V8. This engine is altogether sweeter and more civilized than the one you get in BMW’s own M5. It is also capable of generating 670 Nm (494 lbft) of torque, swelling to an astonishing 800 Nm (590 lbft) from 3,000 – 5,000 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission also improved for this car.

As a result the B5 Bi-turbo Saloon will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, with the Touring just 0.1 seconds behind, before clocking 205 mph flat out. Other performance highlight of the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo include Active Rear Steering, active roll stabilisation (Dynamic Drive), ALPINA light-weight 20” forged alloy wheels and ‘ALP’ labelled Pirelli P-Zero tyres. The B5 is also a world apart from the M5 in terms of exquisite looks and luxury. This recipe is not to everyone’s taste, but those who like it are often very high class people.

“Our cars are for driving enthusiasts who value a blend off qualities that can only be delivered by immense attention to detail and a single-minded focus on one type of owner,” explains ALPINA GB’s Jonathan Noy. “The B5 Bi-Turbo is built with just one powertrain and one chassis specification, which allows our engineers to calibrate every component and every control system to work perfectly together without compromise. ALPINA’s dynamics specialists have spent months honing the chassis, not hurling it around a race track but simply driving as customers would, on roads, enjoying every mile however fast or slow. The result is a pin-sharp driving experience combined with remarkable ride quality.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)