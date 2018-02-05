/2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design Priced from £18,145 in the UK

Pitched as the optimal choice for the drivers who “don’t want to compromise on style or substance,” the 2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design hits the UK showrooms in hatchback and station wagon body styles, priced from £18,145. The new model comes with a bunch of little touches that set it apart as a more premium car compared to the competition in this class.

On the styling front, 2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design a new front grille with glossy black trim, which are also found on the mirror caps and around the fog lamps. Other notable highlights include Bi-Xenon headlights, tinted rear windows and 18 inch wheels which give the family car a nice sporty appearance. The interior has been subject to upgrades as well, with the main highlight being Techno leather and fabric seats, double stitching on the steering wheel and gear knob, Techno grey fascia and glossy black accents on the dashboard.

In terms of equipment, the car comes as standard with Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, thus eliminating the need for a satellite navigation or music player as both of those features, and many more besides, are crammed into your phone already. 2018 Fiat Tipo S-Design launches with a frugal but fairly peppy 1.4-litre T-Jet 120hp petrol engine. Paired with a manual gearbox it enables the car to spring from 0 to 60 mph in 9.6 seconds while averaging 47.1mpg on the combined cycle, corresponding to 139g/km CO2 emissions.

