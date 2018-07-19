/Fiat 500L and 500X Get Chrome Appearance Package

Just a clarification before we begin, they don’t actually call this new treatment the Chrome Appearance Package but Chrome Appearance Group. But we think that’s stupid,so we’re going to stick with package, which is the form the new options available for Fiat 500L and 500X came in.

So, the Chrome Appearance Package for Fiat 500X and 500L, what does it consist of? Let’s begin with the Fiat 500L, for which the treatment costs $495. The L’s chrome pack includes front-fascia chrome accents, rear-reflector chrome bezels, body-side molding chrome accents, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets. You can order this pack for models based on the Pop trim, and if you choose a good color, it can make a big difference in the car’s appearance.

As for the more handsome, sportier Fiat 500X, the chrome appearance package is satin, and features satin chrome accents on exterior mirrors, door handles, body-side molding, fog lamp bezels, front fascia, front and rear badges, liftgate handle, tail lamp bezels and satin silver roof rails, plus the Pop trim’s fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels. The pack costs $395 on all-wheel-drive models or $695 on front-wheel-drive models. But the effect it results in is totally worth the money.

“The Fiat 500X offers all-wheel-drive confidence, five-passenger seating and best-in-class standard torque,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The Fiat 500L is powered by a MultiAir Turbo engine and features a spacious, flexible interior with a nearly 360-degree view. Our new Chrome Appearance Groups give each of these Italian-designed, fun-to-drive vehicles a sleek, refined, custom look.”

