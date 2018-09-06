/2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Gets Juicy New Options

Maybe it hasn’t performed sales-wise as well as they were hoping, or maybe they are just being generous. Either way, the new 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is now available with some truly awesome options. These are designed for the hard-core sports roadster fans, those who enjoy driving for its own sake.

On the top of the list of cool options for the 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth we have the Record Monza Exhaust system. It costs $995, but the stainless steel system makes a great noise, has Dual-Mode technology, with four exits and an aggressive design. So it’s worth it, especially is you take into account the cost of a decent aftermarket exhaust.

The we have the Veleno Appearance Group for 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth. The styling kit includes red exterior mirror caps, a red lower fascia lip and a red front tow hook. Inside, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest highlight the signature Abarth racing heritage. Veleno by the way is Italian for ‘poison’ so there’s that. it costs $495 MSRP. Besides that, there is a $295 MSRP “Double Rally Stripe” package available in either white or red; and multi-colored “Retro Stripe” in both white/gray and red/gray combinations.

2019 Abarth 124 Spider starts from $30,000. It is powered by a 164 horsepower and benefits from Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, front strut tower bar, and Sport Mode selector.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]