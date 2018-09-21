/2019 Fiat 500L S-Design Launches in the UK

Starting from next month, the British B-segment MPV buying public can get themselves a hot new Fiat. It’s the updated 2019 Fiat 500L S-Design, boasting an impressive array of special exterior and interior features. It may not be the sportiest car in its class, but the S-Design is probably the least boring.

And that is precisely because of the S-Design treatment. The 2019 Fiat 500L S-Design comes with matt Donatello Bronze paint paired with black roof and Myron finish accents. The paint job alone sets it apart from all rivals. Then there is the dark tinted rear windows and new exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels with Myron finish. Inside the cabin you will find matt black textured dashboard with copper-coloured “500” logo, plus black techno leather inserts, double stitching and copper “500” logo. you are not going to get bored looking at this car.

The engine, too, is nice and peppy, if a bit under-powered. Fiat 500L S-Design hits UK showrooms with a 1.4-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual transmission, producing 95hp. But what the car lacks in power, it makes up for with equipment. You get a standard Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen, which is Apple CarPlay ready and Android Auto compatible. The S-Design is also based on the Cross trims, so you get the raised stance and skid plates, side mouldings and wheel arch mouldings from that model as well.

2019 Fiat 500L Range UK Pricing:

Fiat 500L Urban 1.4 95hp £16,710 Fiat 500L City Cross 1.4 95hp £17,610 Fiat 500L Cross 1.4 95hp £18,710 Fiat 500L S-Design 1.4 95hp £18,610

