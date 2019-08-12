Chrysler’s parts and accessories arm Mopar announced the launch of a series of goodies for the newly arrive Fiat 500L MPV. Complying with the nature of the car as a multi-purpose family wagon with a touch of style, these accessories are designed to increase the appeal of the Italian car and make it more fun to live with.

The list of the available Mopar accessories for Fiat 500L counts more than 100 items. Here’s a collection of the best features that mot customers are more likely to choose. It starts with wheels. Four 17-inch wheels are available for the 500L, including normal, Black Diamond Cut, Ecoreflex, and White Diamond Cut. The wheels complement other cosmetic options, such as the body-side graphics, fender badges, chrome hood spears, and key covers.

Then we have the more useful items, such as the headrest coat hanger, GPS-enabled real-time tracking system includes a $1,000 Theft Protection Warranty, Mopar WEB which turns the car into a wireless hot spot, removable roof rack kit, rooftop cargo carrier with four adjustable tie-down straps, bike carrier that allows the vehicle’s liftgate to open without having to remove bikes, and even a roof-mounted canoe carrier.

Mopar Accessories For Fiat 500L are built with the car’s stylish and outdoorsy character in mind. This car is going to be bought by styling and outdoorsy people, so the accessories are designed accordingly.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]