/Fiat 500 Spiaggina ‘58 Is a Birthday Gift for the Cinquecento

There are so many different variants and editions of the Fiat 500 (Cinquecento) that pretty much everyday is a birthday for one of them. This time we’re celebrating the Bday of the 500 Jolly Spiaggina, the first special series of the 500, with the 2019 Fiat 500 Spiaggina ‘58.

Marking the 60th anniversary of the original, the new Fiat 500 Spiaggina ‘58 is a limited edition of just 1,958 cars as an homage to the year the edition was first released. It comes with an exclusive Volare Blue livery, with ivory soft-top, featuring white belt liner and the vintage-design 16-inch alloy wheels. The ensemble is then complemented with chromed door mirror covers, vintage Fiat logos and the chromed “Spiaggina ’58” badge.

Volare Blue is also featured inside the two-tone cabin of Fiat 500 Spiaggina ‘58. It is paired with grey striped base and ivory upper section, plus special floor mats and a steering wheel with a vintage fiat badge. The retro-cool design houses some advanced features though, as the Spiaggina features Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen radio, TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rain and dusk sensors, automatic air-conditioning and rear parking sensors, all standard. Powering this cute little Italian is a 1.2-litre 69hp petrol engine.

Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth brand, explains: “The new “Spiaggina ’58” is our gift to 500 for its birthday and the 60th anniversary of the “Spiaggina”, a real “time machine” incorporating many reminders of the Dolce Vita era, such as the vintage Fiat logos and wheels, the white belt liner, the choice of convertible format only and the two-tone interior. Not to mention a special colour just for this series: Volare Blue. A name and a colour that take us straight back to 1958, to the Sanremo Festival of that year, when a young Domenico Modugno teamed up with Johnny Dorelli to give the first public performance of “Nel blu dipinto di blu”, the famous song also known as “Volare”, the soundtrack for the Dolce Vita years.”

