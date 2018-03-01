/Geneva 2018: Abarth 124 GT and Fiat 124 Spider S-Design

Fiat’s lineup for this year’s Geneva Motor Show has a strong 124 flavor. They are bringing along two new edition of the Miata-based sports car, one upgraded by Abarth, the other by themselves, to offer a more engaging experience than the standard versions. The new models include Abarth 124 GT and Fiat 124 Spider S-Design.

Let’s do the Abarth first because it is the more interesting one. The 2018 Abarth 124 GT is a performance-oriented model by developed by Abarth Racing Team and it’s actually a coupe since it features a solid carbon fiber roof. It is removable, of course, but they have gone a lot of trouble to make this hard top and it is only right to keep it in place at all times. The Abarth GT also features 17-inch OZ Ultra-Light alloys (3 kg lighter than the standard set), gunmetal mirror caps and front spoiler and matte black bonnet, and carbon rear spoiler.

Powering the Abarth 124 GT is a 1.4 litre MultiAir turbo engine with 170 HP and 250 Nm of torque. It comes as standard with Record Monza sport exhaust system.

As for the 2018 Fiat 124 Spider S-Design, the car gets a similar treatment to other S-Design Fiats. The main highlights include roll bar, front pillar and rear mirror caps in polished steel, 17 inch light alloys, chrome tailpipes, four airbags, automatic climate control, mp3 radio with USB port and four speakers, leather seats and steering wheel, lower fascia and brow of the dashboard with visible seams, cruise control and Keyless Go system. Engine-wise, the 124 Spider S-Design has a 140 HP power and 240 Nm of torque version of the 1.4 turbo engine.

