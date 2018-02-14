/2019 Audi A7 Sportback – UK Pricing and Specs

The official pricing and specification has been announced for the new 2019 Audi A7 Sportback in the UK ahead of its market in launch in April. The extremely sexy four-door coupe will be available in Britain with two 3.0 liter V6 engines, one diesel and one petrol, with two different power outputs and two transmission choices.

With a base price of £54,940, the 2019 Audi A7 Sportback certainly costs a lot. But then it is a lot of car. Putting the amazing design and the prestige of the badge aside for a minute, the car is a quality product with excellent features including new Artificial Intelligence-infused driving aids and convenience equipment. Granted, this being an Audi most of the good stuff will be optional extra. But the total of 39 available systems are divided between three packages of Parking (gradual introduction beginning in 2018), City Assist (with the new Cross Traffic Assist Front feature) and Tour so you can choose what you need most.

As for the engines and performance, the 2019 Audi A7 Sportback has a 3.0 TDI V6 diesel in the base model with 286 PS. With an 8-speed tiptronic transmission this engine delivers 0-62mph in 5.7 seconds and top speed of 155mph, plus over 50 mpg. The Petrol TFSI V6, meanwhile, comes with a 7-speed S tronic gearbox and has 340 PS, which results in 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds, same limited top speed of 155 and 40 mpg. Both models benefit from mild hybrid technology and have quattro all-wheel-drive system, but you can choose between Sport and S Line trim levels.

Audi A7 Sportback UK pricing

Model Engine Power Transmission Recommended OTR A7 Sportback 50 TDI quattro Sport 3.0 TDI

V6 diesel 286PS 8-speed tiptronic £54,940 A7 Sportback 55 TFSI quattro Sport 3.0 TFSI

V6 petrol 340PS 7-speed S tronic £55,140 A7 Sportback 50 TDI quattro S line 3.0 TDI

V6 diesel 286PS 8-speed tiptronic £57,840 A7 Sportback 55 TFSI quattro S line 3.0 TFSI

V6 petrol 340PS 7-speed S tronic £58,040

