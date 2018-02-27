/2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Goes Official with 292-Mile Range

The electric version of the new Kona crossover has been unveiled by Hyundai, and the specs it boasts are pretty awesome. The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric comes with two different e-mobility powertrains, the fatter of which promises a range of up to 292 miles on a single charge.

That is pretty good going for a car in this size and class. As the first fully electric subcompact SUV, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric really does seem as uncompromising as its maker suggests it is. The long-range version of the e-Kona with its 64 kWh battery offers 204 horsepower output which is good for a 0 to 60 time of 7.6 seconds. There is also a smaller version with a 39,2 kWh battery which has 130 horsepower and a driving range of 186 miles. Both powertrain versions deliver 395 Nm of immediate torque and a top speed of 167 km/h. Charging time is typically bad, with 9 hours 40 minutes for the long-range battery pack and 6 hours 10 minutes for the shorter-range battery pack. However, with the 100 kW direct current (DC) fast charger you can get up to 80 percent charge in 54 minutes.

So the performance, it is fair to say, is pretty satisfactory by today’s standards of electric vehicles. But Hyundai Kona Electric has other aces up its sleeve, one of which is the long list of features and technologies. It has shift-by-wire operation gear control, adjustable regenerative braking system with paddle shifts, seven-inch supervision cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Wireless Charging, high-end Krell sound system, Smart Adaptive Speed Control with Stop & Go, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning System with Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and…

Design-wise, the electric Kona looks similar to the fossil fuel models, only garnished with a few touches to make it distinct as an EV. The chief highlights include narrower headlights, a futuristic grille, unique wheels and tires, and two-tone special two-tone paint jobs. The interior is revised accordingly, but it’s nothing over the top or too crazy. The fact that the electric Kona looks and feels like a normal car will definitely work to its advantage.

