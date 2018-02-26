/Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet SUV Confirmed, Coming 2020

So far only the plucky Brits at Jaguar Land Rover have had the stones to make an open-top SUV in form of the Evoque Convertible, and even they are not fully happy with what they have done. Still, Volkswagen looked at that car and decided they want some of that action and green lighted the rumored T-Roc Cabriolet, the brand’s first and the world’s second mass-produced topless SUV.

The thing is though, the upcoming Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, which is set for 2020 debut, could prove a lot more popular than the Evoque for the simple reason that it’s going to be a lot less expensive. They are, in part, egged on by the success of the Tiguan, their other compact SUV, of which they have so far sold 720,000 units. What is more, the standard T-Roc received a warm enough welcome from press and public alike to convince VW’s top brass the cabrio version is a good idea. That car has already bagged more than 40,000 orders.

Though it is not hard to imagine what the 2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet SUV will look like, the internet has a bunch of good renderings to keep you amused until it’s revealed. The official rendering they have released previews a nice and round looking car. But that’s with the soft top up. As we know from other open-top SUVs, the real peril with cars like this is how they look with the roof down. We shall soon find out. VW has already rolled €80 million in the Osnabrück plant to make it ready for the new model.

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, says: “Volkswagen is evolving into an SUV brand. The T-Roc is already setting new standards in the compact SUV segment. With the cabriolet based on the T-Roc, we will be adding a highly emotional model to the range. I am especially pleased to note that we can count on the Osnabrück team’s decades of experience with convertibles. The Osnabrück plant now has bright prospects for the future.”

