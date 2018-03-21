/2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Announced with 550 Horsepower

If the Mercedes E63 or BMW M5 are a bit too obvious, or too expensive, for you, the latest member of Cadillac’s “V” family might be the hot sedan you are after. Packing 550 horsepower from a 4.2 liter Turbo V8, the 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport is a serious performer and it looks refreshingly different from anything else in this segment.

That said, you need to be a special kind of person with a special kind of taste to find the design of the 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport interesting enough to pick the car just for that. The reason most people – or most Americans, to be precise – would go for this car would be the fact that it’s cheaper than it’s German rivals. The MSRP has not yet been revealed for the CT6 V, but rest assured it will considerably less dear than the M5.

The V8 motor powering the 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport is a 4.2 liter twin-turbo unit. For the first time it seems the Americans have managed to extract the same kind of power from the same kind of displacement as their German counterparts. In the CT6 the engine is rated at 550 horsepower (410 kW) and stunning 627 lb-ft of torque (850 Nm). For the transmission it appears Caddy has copied Lexus, in that they’ve employed a 10-speed automatic for this car.

Other notable highlights of this car include Brembo brakes, 20 inch wheels, V-specific suspension tuning, sport-tuned Magnetic Ride Control and steering systems, valved exhaust and mechanical limited-slip rear differential.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]