/2019 Cadillac XT4 Compact SUV Unveiled in New York

General Motors is celebrating this year’s New York Auto Show with the debut of an all-new compact SUV. The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is supposed to step up the brand’s crossover game and gain it a bigger share of this enormous pie. But does it have what it takes to do that? Let’s see.
On the face of it, 2019 Cadillac XT4 remains loyal yo Caddy’s principle of not giving in to the latest design trends. That does not mean the XT4 looks outdated, just that it doesn’t look like anything else in this segment. That should be a good ting, if the car didn’t look too niche, as it were. We don’t think the looks of the XT4, refreshingly original though they are, will appeal to the masses.
Under the skin though, 2019 Cadillac XT4 seems to be a world-class product. Powering this crossover is a new 2.0 liter turbo engine with a decent output of 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). It is coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and can be hooked up to an optional twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system. Also optional is Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control which is new for this class.
Priced from $35,790 including destination charge, and set for market launch in fall, the XT4 will be available in the following trim levels:
|XT4 LUXURY
|XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY
|XT4 SPORT
|STANDARD
|STANDARD
|STANDARD
|18-in. 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish
LED headlamps and taillamps
Satin aluminum side glass moldings
Leatherette trim
8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats
Aluminum metallized interior decor
Rotary controller
Rear Park Assistiii
Teen Driveriii
Cadillac user experience
Four USB ports
60/40-split rear seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Adaptive Remote Start
|18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish
Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents
Front and Rear Park Assistiii
Power-folding outside mirrors
Satin aluminum finish on roof rails
Leather seat surfaces
Ambient lighting
Wood or aluminum interior décor
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
Safety Alert Seatiii
Auto-dimming inside mirror
Driver’s seat memory
Power liftgate
|18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish
LED front turn signal and cornering lamps
Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses
Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails
Body-color door handles
Front and Rear Park Assistiii
Power-folding outside mirrors
Leatherette trim with sport accents
Ambient lighting
Carbon fiber or wood interior décor
Sport steering wheel and pedals
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
Safety Alert Seatiii
Auto-dimming inside mirror
Driver’s seat memory
Power liftgate
|AVAILABLE
|AVAILABLE
|AVAILABLE
|Sunroof and roof rails
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
|Sunroof
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
Comfort and Convenience package
20-inch Luxury wheels
Driver Awareness Package
Visibility Package
Driver Assist Package
Technology Package
|Sunroof
Trailering package
All-wheel drive
Navigation radio and Bose audio system
Cold weather package
Comfort and Convenience package
20-inch Sport wheels
Driver Awareness Package
Visibility Package
Driver Assist Package
Technology Package
Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control
Discuss Here