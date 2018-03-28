/2019 Cadillac XT4 Compact SUV Unveiled in New York

General Motors is celebrating this year’s New York Auto Show with the debut of an all-new compact SUV. The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is supposed to step up the brand’s crossover game and gain it a bigger share of this enormous pie. But does it have what it takes to do that? Let’s see.

On the face of it, 2019 Cadillac XT4 remains loyal yo Caddy’s principle of not giving in to the latest design trends. That does not mean the XT4 looks outdated, just that it doesn’t look like anything else in this segment. That should be a good ting, if the car didn’t look too niche, as it were. We don’t think the looks of the XT4, refreshingly original though they are, will appeal to the masses.

Under the skin though, 2019 Cadillac XT4 seems to be a world-class product. Powering this crossover is a new 2.0 liter turbo engine with a decent output of 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). It is coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and can be hooked up to an optional twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system. Also optional is Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control which is new for this class.

Priced from $35,790 including destination charge, and set for market launch in fall, the XT4 will be available in the following trim levels:

XT4 LUXURY XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY XT4 SPORT STANDARD STANDARD STANDARD 18-in. 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish

LED headlamps and taillamps

Satin aluminum side glass moldings

Leatherette trim

8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats

Aluminum metallized interior decor

Rotary controller

Rear Park Assistiii

Teen Driveriii

Cadillac user experience

Four USB ports

60/40-split rear seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive Remote Start 18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish

Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Satin aluminum finish on roof rails

Leather seat surfaces

Ambient lighting

Wood or aluminum interior décor

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish

LED front turn signal and cornering lamps

Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses

Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails

Body-color door handles

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Leatherette trim with sport accents

Ambient lighting

Carbon fiber or wood interior décor

Sport steering wheel and pedals

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate AVAILABLE AVAILABLE AVAILABLE Sunroof and roof rails

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Luxury wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Sport wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package

Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control

