/2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman Limo Has Superb Specs

Mercedes-Benz has a range of Maybach variants available, but they are all just slightly more luxurious versions of the S-Class on which they are based. The Maybach you want is the stretched Pullman model which is a proper limo. And the version you want is the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman because it’s the best.

As if the 6.5 meter stretched body was enough to set the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman apart from its regular counterparts, the company has given it a number of distinguishing styling features. The new Pullman comes with a bespoke front grille modeled on a striped suit, and 20-inch wheel in 10-hole design which is the only popular part of the old Maybach surviving in the new generation. Customers also have the choice of two-tone paint finishes, and new interior colors including magma grey, mahogany brown and silk beige/deep sea blue.

2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman is intended to be a chauffeur-driven limousine. So it has only two really cool chairs in the rear compartment, which is separated from the driver’s compartment an electrically operated partition. But even when the partition is closed, the rear passenger can have a view of what’s ahead thanks to a front-mounted camera. Also new for the 2019 Pullman is the “2 cabin sound” feature of the sound system which allows for personalized music for each compartment of the cabin. All the other “regular’ features of the Maybach, such as fridge, bottle cooler, champagne glass holder, reclining seats, TV screens and… are all present as well.

The amazing Pullman can be ordered from March 15 with a 630 horsepower V12 biturbo engine. The price start from around half a million euros.

