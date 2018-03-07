/2019 Polestar 1 Makes Geneva Debut in Matte Grey

2018 Geneva Motor Show marks the launch of a world tour for the all-new 2019 Polestar 1, the Swedish electric sports car created by Volvo’s former tuner and racing partner. The car arrived in Geneva wearing a dope matte grey paint job. Throughout the year it will visit other major motor shows around the world, presumably in even doper colors.

But if you fancy one of these things you don’t have to wait all year to put your name down. Polestar will start accepting -pre-orders for the 1 starting from March 13. All you have to secure one for yourself is pay a fully-refundable deposit of €2,500. Just like the new Volvo XC40, the The Polestar 1 consumer experience is based on a new subscription model, where customers will be able to subscribe to their Polestar car for two or three years. As for the specs, the car is a powerhouse with 600 horsepower and over 1,000 Nm of torque, but the range is only 150 km which is not very good.

“This is the public launch of the new Polestar 1, and our new electric performance brand. Electromobility is the main focus of today’s automotive industry, and Polestar is at the centre of this development, introducing world-class electrified cars and ground-breaking, customer-focussed services and offers,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer of Polestar. “To date, we have received interest from over 6,000 potential customers wanting the Polestar 1 – a number which began gathering momentum from the moment the car was revealed. With our current plans to produce 500 cars per year, it’s possible that we have exceeded our production potential in these early stages. This positive reception to Polestar 1 really encourages us that our ‘Pure, Progressive, Performance’ brand proposition resonates very well with customers.”

