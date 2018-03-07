/DS E-TENSE FE 19 Formula E – Batman’s Track Car?

Citroen’s subsidiary DS Automobiles see themselves as an avant-garde brand, Lately, it has been hard to see that in their production cars. But with the unveiling of the new DS E-TENSE FE 19 Formula E car they prove they are at the forefront of automotive art. If Batman went to track days on his spare time, this is what he’d drive.

It is not just that DS E-TENSE FE 19 looks cool with its sharp angles and black paint job. It is a bit of unicorn, in that it doesn’t have a rear wing. That goes a long way in giving the FE 19 its super cool appearance. The new model features extensively revised chassis and a new aerodynamic package designed to generate extra aero-downforce and less drag. It also features a new battery, new tyres and ‘halo’ cockpit head protection.

Meanwhile the powertrain, DS E-MOTOR 19, incorporates an optimised energy recovery system. Other technical highlights include a new rear suspension arrangement, a new cooling system, a new fully active braking system and new electronics engineered to optimise energy management. DS E-TENSE FE 19 is a racing car, but DS could potentially create a supercar that looks sort of like this and features the same sort of technical specs. It’d be awesome if they did.

“Formula E is set to undergo a revolution next season,” says DS Performance Director Xavier Mestelan Pinon. “The progress achieved recently by all the constructors involved in Formula E has spurred us to surpass ourselves and be even more resourceful. The new-generation cars will have a power output of 250kW and a 54kWh battery. DS E-TENSE FE 19’s drivers will consequently benefit from both twice the range and higher performance, and these gains mirror the phenomenal progress that has been seen in the world of electric vehicle technology made possible by Formula E. It is due to this level of technology that we are able to offer our customers ever more innovative cars and even higher performance, which is the real driving force behind our involvement in this avant-garde championship.”

