/Thoroughly Enhanced: 2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo

Motor Racing might be getting more and more boring on account on all the health and safety rules, but at least car makers are trying to make up for that by making better looking racing cars. And they don’t really come more good looking than this, the 2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo.

The col thing about this car – an evolution, as the name suggests – is that the beauty is more than just skin deep. 2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo is heavily enhanced for the new season, getting upgraded bodywork, improved performance parts, and better safety. On the aerodynamics front, which is directly related to how the car looks, there are new front splitter, diffuser and rear bumper. And we love how they have finished the car in visible carbon fiber with red accents. Of course that if you wanna get one of these, you can either the filthy rich or take a chance at the best casino sites.

Mechanically, the 2019 Acura NSX GT3 Evo gets new turbochargers that improve throttle response, boost control, and fuel economy. There is also improved ABS system, upgraded Bosch display and data-logging unit. The production-based 3.5 liter V6 engine also benefits from higher quality, resulting in 5 percent increased life cycle. Other notable modifications include a six-speed, sequential-shift racing gearbox, state-of-the-art chassis and aerodynamic package, and the very latest in FIA-standard safety systems.

“We are extremely pleased to present the specification of the 2019 NSX GT3 Evo today,” said Masashi Yamamoto, general manager, Honda Motorsports. “While the car has already won in some of the world’s most prestigious GT3 series, we believe in constantly improving our products and providing the best possible equipment and support for our customers. “Through the NSX GT3 Customer Racing Program, an international collaboration between a number of Honda’s technical partners, we have been able to combine expertise on a global level to define a set of upgrades for the latest version of the NSX GT3 that will benefit every one of our customer teams worldwide.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]