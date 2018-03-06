/Official: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

So finally today at the Geneva Motor Show the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe went official, revealing what can be described as a CLS on steroids. The so-called Panamera-killer comes wiht a lineup of six and eight cylinder engines, plwnty of style, and a bad boy attitude most evident in the 63 S version.

That means the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, like any old AMG, comes in a bunch of flavors. The basic AMG GT 53 4-Door is like the Panamera S, boasting a 3.0-liter Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ boost. The innovative engine with additional electric charge-air compressor (eZV) and exhaust air turbocharger develops 492 horsepower. One level above this we have the 4.0 liter V8 with basic tune, meaning it has 577 horsepower. The fomer does o to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and the latter in 3.3 seconds. Top Speed is 174 mpg for the 53 and 193 for the non-S 63.

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe you want, though, is the 63 S variant which has a full 630 horsepower. This one does 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds and keep accelerating to 195 mph. This one is going to give the Panamera Turbo a good run for its money. 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe also has the most expressive design features and the most track-ready underpinnings and electronics including a RACE button. AMG is boasting a lot about the driving dynamics of the 4-Door. So we hope that doesn’t mean they have compromised on ride comfort. After all, this is a luxury saloon.

Other notable highlights of the 4-Door AMG GT include a performance 4MATIC all-wheel-drive with electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle, active rear axle steering which is standard on the V8 models,speed sensitive steering, active aerodynamics, high performance brakes, and optional aero package.

