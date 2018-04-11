/2019 Audi A6 Avant – A Most Accomplished Estate

There is an old Eastern proverb that says you eat as much as you pay. Extending that to our topic here, you can either spend like 20 grand on a rubbish station wagon, or shell out big bucks and enjoy the quality and all-around brilliance of the new 2019 Audi A6 Avant. You will be hard-pressed to find an estate car more accomplished than this one.

Part of that is heritage. The 2019 Audi A6 Avant comes from a long line of excellent estate cars. It has retained everything that made its predecessors good, and added a healthy dose of modernism in terms of features and equipment. The fact that the new A6 looks pretty much like the old one – save for the fact that it’s generally smoother and more elegant – is a good thing. This is the face of the Avant and it would be foolish to radically change it and alienate the customer base.

That doesn’t apply to the interior, and that’s why 2019 Audi A6 Avant has a super deluxe cabin like that of the A8. Here customers love innovation. Larger and more practical than the old model, the new Avant offers a capacity of 565 liters (20.0 cu ft) in the basic configuration, increasing to 1,680 liters (59.3 cu ft) with the backrests folded down. It is also very high tech with MMI navigation plus, Virtual Cockpit, Head-Up Display, WiFi, Audi pre sense 360° safety system,fragrance dispenser, panoramic glass sunroof, adaptive windshield wipers, and…

Mind you, this being an Audi, most of the good stuff are optional extras, or come as part of expensive City and Tour packages. Engine-wise, the 2019 A6 Avant comes with a range of mild hybrid powertrains in conjunction with a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic and the quattro all-wheel drive.

