/2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hits UK in Saloon and Estate Forms

The diet AMGs, distinguished by their 43 & 53 moniker which signifies they are low-fat versions of the 63 models, have proved pretty popular. Turns out there is a gap between the standard models and the super hot, full-fat AMGs, and the 53 fill that up nicely. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 is the latest of this series to be launched in the UK.

British customers can now place their orders for the Mercedes-AMG E53, in saloon or estate bodystyles, at the showrooms across the Kingdom. The first deliveries, however, won’t arrive until July. As for the cost, prices start from £61,835 for the Saloon and £63,835 for the Estate.

Mercedes-AMG E53 is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ Boost technology. While that might sound unappealing to the hard-core AMG fans with their love of V8s, this straight-six generates the same sort of power only a few years ago you would get from a huge V8. The output stands at 435 hp and 520 Nm, with an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm thanks to the EQ Boost system. So this car is a mild hybrid, which explains how it manages to return 32.5 mpg on the combined cycle, emitting 200 g/km. An AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission uses that power to take the E53 from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.

As for the kit, every E53 AMG comes as standard with: 19-inch alloy wheels; AMG performance exhaust; AMG Ride Control suspension, based on Air Body Control air suspension; AMG Dynamic Select with a choice of driving modes; Comand Online including a 12.3-inch infotainment display; 12.3-inch cockpit display; Multibeam LED Intelligent Light System; Nappa leather upholstery in black with red contrast stitching; wireless phone charging; parking package with 360° camera; and memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering column. You can further upgrade your car with optional packages such as Premium Plus (£2,595), Comfort Package (£395), and Driving Assistance Plus (£1,695).

