/Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Is All About “Sensual Purity”

The first Maybach SUV goes official ahead of its Auto China 2018 debut in form of Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. Conceived as a four-motor electric vehicle with variable all-wheel-drive, the UL blends the comfort of a super deluxe sedan with the character of a SUV. And it has what is quite possibly the most refined car interior ever designed.

Said to be designed with inspirations from both Western and Far Eastern cultures, Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury incorporates cues that will be replicated not just in the production version of this car, but other future Maybach models as well. The main highlights include a big, imposing grille, low-profile front headlamps with three lamp units plus three-part lamps at the back, and 24 inch turbine wheels, although the size will be tamed down a little.

The best of part of Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, however, is the interior. Superior luxury is a given in a Maybach, and comfort and spaciousness are inherent qualities in a SUV. This SUV saloon, though, adds exquisite refinement to those. The dashboard is minimalist in design, replicating the form of the grille, and dominated by double 12.3?inch displays. Meanwhile the seats have rosegold exposed frames and white leather upholstery, brown accents, polished aluminum trims, and rosegold stitching. The ebony Magic Wood center console features a heated tray complete with kettle and cups for what they call the tea service. If you are more of a coffee person, this car is not for you.

The Maybach Ultimate Luxury has a system output of 750 horsepower, enabling a top speed of 250 km/h (limited). The range is projected at 200 miles, while there is a fast charging system onboard that with a five-minute charge delivers an extra 100 kilometers of driving.

