/Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Leaked Ahead of Beijing Debut

At the upcoming Beijing Auto Show Daimler has plans to unveil a new concept version of the Maybach. It’s a SUV Maybach previewing a future production model, and it’s called Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. There is certainly more than enough clues in the car’s name as to what it’s all about.

While official details of the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury are yet to be released, leaked pictures and information give us a good idea about the features. The huge SUV is apparently all-electric, packing something in the vicinity of 750 horsepower with a range of 310 miles on one charge. The design of the car seems to be a mix of Maybach’s previous concepts, namely the Vision 6, and Mercedes’ GLE Coupe SUV.

Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury has an interior worthy of the car’s name. The concept inaugurates a new luxurious design for the dashboard which could be what’s in store for future Mercedes models as well. There is plush wooden trims with ambient lighting embedded in them, super fine leather, and a rear center console equipped with a vase and a tea set complete with a kettle and everything. Now this is a refined kind of luxury!

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury shows how the typical strengths of an exclusive high-end saloon and an SUV can be combined. The concept vehicle embodies the Mercedes-Maybach design language, which reflects the traditional brand values while continuing the successful Mercedes-Maybach story. To tie in with this the Design Team has created a furniture collection, which reflects the design idiom, form and material mix of the show car.

Via Autocar

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]