/2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 – Specs and Details

Edition 1 models are launch versions of every new AMG, outfitted with exclusive features and enhanced visual details. The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 marks the launch of the hot super saloon in the European market early next year, and it is so good – on paper at least – that it makes the Porsche Panamera Turbo look utterly pointless.

Before we get to the detailed specs and features of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1, let’s see what kind of power this practical hot rod offers. The car boasts a handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with an output of 630 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to all-wheel-drive and an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, that power enables the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 195 mph. The GT also features sophisticated aero, including AIRPANEL active air management system.

But this being a Benz, style and comfort are just as important as performance. And that is where 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 has the edge over the Panamera. The sexy four-door coupe design aside, the Edition 1 comes with designo Graphite Grey Magno paint work, AMG sports stripes in matte Graphite Grey, and 21 inch matte black wheels. Inside the cabin the main highlights include AMG Multicontour Performance Seats, nappa leather in Magma Grey/Black with yellow contrast stitching, AMG DINAMICA steering wheel with yellow accents, and carbon fiber trim package.

Other distinguishing factors of the Edition 1 four-door GT include Nappa leather in Magma Grey door cards, yellow seatbelts, AIR-BALANCE Package with new, dedicated “AMG #63” fragrance, and illuminated AMG door sill panels. The Euro-spec models also get bespoke floor mats with “AMG” lettering and yellow topstitching. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]