/Amazing McLaren 720S Interior by Carlex Design

You must a a highly trusted name in the business for people to trust you with their McLaren 720S and let you make a completely new interior for it. Carlex Design does indeed enjoy that kind of trust. they have revamped the inside of this 720S and made it about 110 percent better.

The cabin of the McLaren 720S is a nice and luxurious one in standard guise. But when the 720S is but one of the supercars you own, you can’t be blamed for wanting to make that thing a little bit more special. That is what Carlex has done for this car. They have made it more special. And they have made it unique. Whether you like the design and the color scheme they have come up with or not, you can’t deny the craftsmanship is top notch.

The custom McLaren 720S interior by Carlex is finished almost entirely in maroon. It must be the owner’s favorite color. There is maroon suede covering the seats and the dashboard and part of the door cards, and it’s complemented with maroon leather, contrast stitching, and a some white accents and details thrown in for contrast. The design of the upholstery is also unique, as is the steering wheel and the stitching patterns. We have to say though, this color is not really out cup of tea. We reckon it could feel a bit sickening after a while.

