/McLaren Speedtail Design Collections Detailed

As exclusive as the new McLaren Speedtail hyper GT is in its barenaked standard form, that is apparently not enough for the 106 discerning millionaires who have put their names down for one. That is why the Woking-based super car maker announced the launch of three design collections, designed to give this machine a bit more joie de vivre.

You have to understand, these collections are overarching design themes. Of course, each one is further customizable by the client to ensure utmost exclusivity. It’s almost as if the performance of the McLaren Speedtail with its 403km/h (250mph) top speed is the fourth or fifth important thing about this car. At any rate, let’s see what sort of garnish McLaren is offering to stroke their clients’ vanity.

The first design theme is called Urbane, which as the name suggests, and McLaren emphasizes, is all about cool subtlety. The top variation of this theme is called the Stratosphere featuring gloss 1K full visual carbon fiber with contour pack. That is complemented with bespoke brushed light blue anodised aluminium brightwork, badges in platinum with TPT carbon inlay, light blue driver seat with light grey passenger seats, navy contrast stitching, and brushed light blue anodised aluminium trims. Cool, huh?

The next collection is called Visionary and it is evidently aimed at the more sophisticated Speedtail buyer, not the Nouveau riche. With Astral as its main theme, this package is an homage to Britain’s nautical heritage and as such features nubuck bespoke navy passenger seats and full aniline leather bespoke navy driver’s seat, bespoke Nebular quilt and digital print on nubuck bespoke navy leather upper trim. The exterior, by contrast, comes in orange carbon garnished with silver pinstripe, gloss 1K visual carbon fibre and white gold 18 carat with TPT inlay badging.

The third McLaren Speedtail design collection is Dynamic with Bloodline as its main theme. The main highlights of this one on the outside include red body with gloss black diamond cut wheels featuring a bespoke light copper edge and silver brake calipers. Inside, you get full aniline bespoke red driver and white passenger seats, plus steering wheel clasp, paddle shifters, window and door bezel surround in TPT carbon quartz white.

