/McLaren 600LT Stealth Grey Sneaks into Pebble Beach

Well, not really. There is no way this McLaren 600LT Stealth Grey is going to go unnoticed on the Pebble Beach Concept Lawn where it will make its debut in a few days. Maybe if it didn’t have those orange accents, not as it is.

McLaren 600LT Stealth Grey by MSO marks the debut of the new model and shows off, once again, what McLaren’s personalization departments can do for you – both MSO Defined and MSO Bespoke. Granted, when you really think about it these are nothing your local tuner cannot do these days. But it still feels better to pay a lot more money to McLaren and have them give you a mate black paint job and some orange detailing.

In fairness though, there is more to the McLaren 600LT Stealth Grey than that. It comes with a Visual Carbon Fibre Roof Scoop, inspired by the legendary McLaren F1 Longtail, track telemetry camera, door mirrors, exterior door inserts front splitter, rear bumper, diffuser, and rear deck and service cover in special carbon, and Ultra-Lightweight 10-spoke Forged Alloy Wheels with a Gloss Black finish. The interior features super light carbon seats from McLaren Senna, carbon central tunnel and door insert panels, and harness bar and 6-point harnesses from the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack.

But don’t think this car is all about track-focused savagery. It does get some luxury treatments, such as bespoke embroidery in the headrests, bespoke set of hand-painted keys, and a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Audio System – although we’d rather listen to those top-exit exhaust pipes as the car sprints to 60 mph ion 2.8 seconds.

