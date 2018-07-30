/McLaren Senna 001 Owner Gives it a Proper Welcome

McLaren Senna 001, as the first unit of this car built for customers is known, made history recently thanks to the fun-seeking nature of the guy who bought it. Upon receiving the car from McLaren’s CEO, London-based businessman David Kyte immediately set out on a 1,400 km journey which culminated in a private track day for him and five other McLarens at the prestigious Paul Ricard circuit.

Now that’s how you treat a hypercar! Most people buy these things and then lock them away in air-conditioned garages so that they can sell them on in a few years and a make a few bucks. This chap though, he wants to use his McLaren Senna 001 to the max and enjoy its performance in long road trips and track days. Ayrton would definitely approve of this.

McLaren Senna 001 is a unique bit of kit. It is not the first personalized Senna we see, what with Michael Fux’s green monster. But is the coolest so far. The car features a number of one-off touches including MSO Aurora Blue livery and the Senna brand displayed on the wing endplate, roof snorkel, T-Bar and fuel filler cover in MSO Satin Visual Carbon Fibre; brake calipers painted in MSO Bespoke Burton Blue; and MSO Bespoke Coloured Centre Lock wheel nuts in Volcano Red. There is also Ayrton Senna’s signature on the door shuts and a few other homages to his career, black carpet with Harissa Red Alcantara® piping and decorative stitch, Volcano Red door struts and red-tinted carbon fibre control surrounds.

“Handing over the key to the first customer McLaren Senna built was an honour for me and a milestone for the company,” commented McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt. “David Kyte is a longstanding McLaren enthusiast with a true passion for our brand and a number of McLarens to prove it. We have had many conversations about the car he has now taken delivery of and while I believe that the McLaren Senna is already incredible in every respect, the additional work that David has commissioned from McLaren Special Operations has taken ‘Senna 001’ to another level.”

