/Emerald Green McLaren Senna Delivered to Michael Fux in NYC

Mattress mogul Michael Fux is an old man, but his penchant for supercars with vivid, vibrant colors rivals that of an eight-year old. The man’s latest acquisition is a sumptuous Emerald Green McLaren Senna which was delivered to him with some pomp and circumstance in New York City.

With each of the Sennas being bespoke to the person who has ordered it, Michael Fux went for his own unique shade of green called Fux Green. Of course, it was McLaren’s MSO’s job to try and work that color into the carbon fiber body of the Senna, a process which took 1,000 hours to complete. For all the vivacity of the body color though, the wheels have a somewhat dull polished finish and the red and blue center lock nuts do little to lift them.

But step inside the Emerald Green McLaren Senna, not that you can because this is Michael’s car, and you are greeted by a contrasting theme that is as striking as that body. There is Fux Green trims, for sure, but it is complemented here with bright white leather facia, seats, door uppers, and steering wheel, with green contrast stitching on the seats and steering wheel. Other parts, apart from the headliners which remains black Alcantara, is also painted green, including door struts and rear-view mirror.

“We’re pleased to be here to officially deliver the first McLaren Senna in the North American market,” said Tony Joseph, President, McLaren North America. “This is such a special car – designed and engineered to be the ultimate road-legal track car ever produced by McLaren. We know that owners can’t wait to get their cars on the circuit, and we’re eager for them to get behind the wheel.”

