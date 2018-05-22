/Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Makes Unceremonious Track Debut

This past weekend and ahead of the Formula E’s Berlin ePrix, the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY celebrated its maiden track outing in a semi-official setting. This is an important car, a game changer for the future of not just racing but also road cars, and yet it had a fairly dry debut event.

Still, they had founder and CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag to drive the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY on its track debut, which was kinda cool. He completed five laps of the Berlin track, giving the spectators a taste of what Touring car racing will look like in just a few years. It may not be very pleasing acoustically, but you have to admit it does look rather good. The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the official support series for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in 2018/19 with up to 20 cars on the grid, offering an innovative ‘Arrive and Drive’ package for the drivers.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Formula E:“The eTROPHY car feels great – it looks like a production road vehicle with the performance of a racecar. This series is all about bringing new innovative technology to a wider audience, and the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY is a perfect platform to do this alongside Formula E. I’ve been a strong supporter of Jaguar since they joined the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and it’s been exciting to help shape the future of the sport alongside them. I look forward to seeing more of these cars line-up on the grid next season.”

