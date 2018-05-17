/Mercedes C-Class Nightfall Edition Model Launch in UK
C Class Cab Nightfall Edition 730x363 at Mercedes C Class Nightfall Edition Model Launch in UK

Adding a bit of pizzazz to the C-Class range in the UK, Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of a series of special edition models. The Mercedes C-Class Nightfall Edition range will go on sale from tomorrow, May 18, with prices starting from £32,565 for the C 200 Nightfall Edition Saloon.

But if saloon body style is not your cup of tea, don’t despair. Mercedes C-Class Nightfall range also covers estate, coupe and cabriolet variants. The shared features of these cars include powder coated matt black wheels; matching black wing mirrors; graphics; carbon rear spoiler (on Coupé and Cabriolet); and a choice of Iridium Silver; Selenite Grey; or Obsidian Black metallic paint. These are enough to turn the C-Class from a fairly boring family car into a classy bird catcher. But Nightfall goodness does not end here.

C Class Coupé Nightfall Edition Studio 730x394 at Mercedes C Class Nightfall Edition Model Launch in UK

Other highlights of the Mercedes C-Class Nightfall Edition include AMG Line including black ash wood trim; AMG steering wheel with flat bottom; AMG body styling; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (or optional 19-inch multispoke alloy wheels) in powder-coated matt black; sports suspension; and a diamond grille with chrome pins (only on the Coupé and Cabriolet). Again, this is not all. There are other options to further personalize your car and make it even more exclusive.

c eastet amg line 730x360 at Mercedes C Class Nightfall Edition Model Launch in UK

Those willing to part with more of their money can get the £1,695 Premium package which adds Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; Memory package and Panoramic glass sunroof. For £2,995 the Premium Plus package offers Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online. The Nightfall range includes, engine-wise, the C 220 d, C 250 d diesel and C 200 petrol models.

C Class Coupé Nightfall Edition 730x384 at Mercedes C Class Nightfall Edition Model Launch in UK

