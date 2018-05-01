/MS-RT Ford Transit Custom Makes Vanning Fun!
Ford Transit is already kind of sporty by the standards of the van world. But for those who want something properly athletic, a British tuning firm has come up with a solution. The 2018 MS-RT Ford Transit Custom is a unique take on the world’s favorite van that makes the vehicle more fun to look at and drive without compromising its practicality. 

The MS-RT Ford Transit Custom comes with custom bumpers and grilles, extreme front diffuser, wide body arch extensions, sills, rear diffuser and rear spoiler, plus 18-inch Anthracite OZ Racing alloys. The looks are further enhanced by high-performance tyres and Eibach performance lowering springs, items that also contribute to improving the van’s driving characteristics. Engine-wise, you get a 170PS EcoBlue 2.0 litre TDCi engine with an enormous 405 Nm of torque, equipped with a sonorous sport exhaust system.

Customers can have the MS-RT Ford Transit Custom in a variety of styles and specs. They include two-seat panel van, three-seat panel van, five-seat double-cab and six-seat double-cab, with a choice of long or short wheelbases and a tailgate or twin back doors, and either manual or automatic gearbox. They are all well-equipped, boasting handcrafted MS-RT nappa leather and suede seat facings, along with a distinctive MS-RT sports steering wheel with carbon fibre inlays, in addition to SYNC3 entertainment system with satellite navigation, dual side loading doors, loadspace lighting, a 230v power convertor, parking sensors, reversing camera, heated windscreen, heated seats and…

The 2018 MS-RT Ford Transit Custom price list is as follows:

Panel Vans Pricing
170 PS 280 SWB Tailgate 3 Seat Manual £32,995
170 PS 280 SWB Tailgate 3 Seat Auto £33,995
170 PS 280 LWB Tailgate 3 Seat Manual £33,990
170 PS 280 LWB Tailgate 3 Seat Auto £34,990
170 PS 280 SWB Barndoors 3 Seat Manual £32,995
170 PS 280 SWB Barndoors 3 Seat Auto £33,995
170 PS 280 LWB Barndoors 3 Seat Manual £33,990
170 PS 280 LWB Barndoors 3 Seat Auto £34,990
Double Cab In Vans Pricing
170 PS 320 SWB Tailgate 5 seat Manual £34,495
170 PS 320 SWB Tailgate 5 seat Auto £35,495
170 PS 320 SWB Tailgate 6 seat Manual £34,495
170 PS 320 SWB Tailgate 6 seat Auto £35,495
170 PS 320 LWB Tailgate 5 seat Manual £35,490
170 PS 320 LWB Tailgate 5 seat Auto £36,490
170 PS 320 LWB Tailgate 6 seat Manual £35,490
170 PS 320 LWB Tailgate 6 seat Auto £36,490
170 PS 320 SWB Barndoors 5 seat Manual £34,495
170 PS 320 SWB Barndoors 5 seat Auto £35,495
170 PS 320 SWB Barndoors 6 seat Manual £34,495
170 PS 320 SWB Barndoors 6 seat Auto £35,495
170 PS 320 LWB Barndoors 5 seat Manual £35,490
170 PS 320 LWB Barndoors 5 seat Auto £36,490
170 PS 320 LWB Barndoors 6 seat Manual £35,490
170 PS 320 LWB Barndoors 6 seat Auto £36,490

 

