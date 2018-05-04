/New 1.5L Diesel Engine for Vauxhall Grandland X

Customer now have the option of ordering their Vauxhall Grandland X with a new 1.5 liter turbo-diesel engine. I know what you’re thinking. Diesel, 1.5 liter, sounds awful. But this unit is a clever one and rivals 2.0 liter motors in terms of power while delivering much better economy.

To give you some facts and figures, the all-new Euro 6.2-compliant 1.5-litre Turbo D engine for the Vauxhall Grandland X packs 130 horsepower, which is a decent figure for a crossover this size. When paired with the new eight-speed automatic transmission which features an optimised torque converter to improve gear shift smoothness, the unit return an average fuel consumption of 68.9mpg corresponding to CO 2 emissions from 108g/km. Those are hard figures to beat unless you go a couple of levels down an bring superminis into the game.

What’s more, Vauxhall claims that on freeway this engine can go as high as 74.3 mpg, which is awesome. Available to order now, the Vauxhall Grandland X SE equipped with the new diesel engine starts at £24,190 on-the-road.

“The high-tech design of the new 1.5-litre diesel in the Vauxhall Grandland X enables customers to combine the fun of a compact SUV with the powerful performance and low emissions of an advanced diesel engine,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Grandland X Brand Manager.

